2016 Porsche Cayenne

97,439 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

| BOSE | NAV | VENTED SEATS | CAM

2016 Porsche Cayenne

| BOSE | NAV | VENTED SEATS | CAM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,439KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8474706
  Stock #: 36477
  VIN: WP1AA2A26GKA36477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36477
  • Mileage 97,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Bose Sound System
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
VENTILATED SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

