Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Cayman

18,394 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayman

2016 Porsche Cayman

PREMIUM PKG I NAV I PDK I COMING SOON

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Cayman

PREMIUM PKG I NAV I PDK I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 6496323
  2. 6496323
  3. 6496323
  4. 6496323
  5. 6496323
  6. 6496323
  7. 6496323
  8. 6496323
  9. 6496323
  10. 6496323
  11. 6496323
  12. 6496323
  13. 6496323
  14. 6496323
  15. 6496323
  16. 6496323
  17. 6496323
  18. 6496323
  19. 6496323
  20. 6496323
  21. 6496323
  22. 6496323
  23. 6496323
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,394KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6496323
  • Stock #: 20483
  • VIN: WP0AA2A8XGK170382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20483
  • Mileage 18,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, 2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, ABS brakes, Automatically Dimming Interior/Exterior Mirrors, Bi-Xenon-Headlights w/PDLS, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Light Design Package, Power steering, Premium Package Plus w/Adaptive Sport Seats, Rain Sensor, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 8J x 18" Fr & 9J x 18" Rr Cayman Alloy. PORSCHE KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS PREMIUM PACKAGE INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE 18 INCH WHEELS White 2016 Porsche Cayman PREMIUM PKG I NAV I PDK I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 144,961 KM
$15,910 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 61,939 KM
$27,910 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 34...
 53,268 KM
$25,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory