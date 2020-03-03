Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Porsche Macan

S PREMIUM PKG. NAVI 20 INCH WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Macan

S PREMIUM PKG. NAVI 20 INCH WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4730373
  2. 4730373
  3. 4730373
  4. 4730373
  5. 4730373
  6. 4730373
  7. 4730373
  8. 4730373
  9. 4730373
  10. 4730373
  11. 4730373
  12. 4730373
  13. 4730373
  14. 4730373
  15. 4730373
  16. 4730373
  17. 4730373
  18. 4730373
  19. 4730373
  20. 4730373
  21. 4730373
  22. 4730373
  23. 4730373
  24. 4730373
  25. 4730373
  26. 4730373
Contact Seller

$45,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,764KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4730373
  • Stock #: 18995
  • VIN: WP1AB2A51GLB47939
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheel, Park Assist, Premium Package Plus, Light comfort Package, 20'' RS Spyder Design Wheels, Heated steering wheel, Sport Chrono Package. KEY PORSCHE FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE 20 INCH RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS PARK ASSIST PANORAMIC SUNROOF PARK ASSIST LIGHT COMFORT PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS ACTIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 9680 kilometers below market average! Black 2016 Porsche Macan S PREMIUM PKG. NAVI 20 INCH WHEELS Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners tend to appreciate Macan's all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 0 KM
$44,910 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Porsche 911 CAR...
 64,524 KM
$83,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message