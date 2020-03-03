810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheel, Park Assist, Premium Package Plus, Light comfort Package, 20'' RS Spyder Design Wheels, Heated steering wheel, Sport Chrono Package. KEY PORSCHE FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE 20 INCH RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS PARK ASSIST PANORAMIC SUNROOF PARK ASSIST LIGHT COMFORT PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS ACTIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 9680 kilometers below market average! Black 2016 Porsche Macan S PREMIUM PKG. NAVI 20 INCH WHEELS Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners tend to appreciate Macan's all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
