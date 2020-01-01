Menu
2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS WARRANTY PDK BOSE NAVI INCOMING

2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS WARRANTY PDK BOSE NAVI INCOMING

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$63,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,843KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4434300
  • Stock #: 81447
  • VIN: WP0AF2A71GL081447
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Bose Sound System
  • Power Antenna
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

905-264-9888

Send A Message