2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS CARBON FIBRE NAVI INCOMING

2016 Porsche Panamera

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

$89,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,147KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4668528
  • Stock #: 81560
  • VIN: WP0AF2A78GL081560
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Bose Sound System
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

