2016 RAM 1500

185,780 KM

$23,910

$23,910

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN I CAM I 1-OWNER I LOCAL

2016 RAM 1500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN I CAM I 1-OWNER I LOCAL

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

185,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6680348
  • Stock #: 20824
  • VIN: 1c6rr7lm9gs250671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20824
  • Mileage 185,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Canada Wide Shipping on All Financed Deals, some restrictions apply, contact us for details, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum. granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2016 Ram 1500 SLT OUTDOORSMAN I CAM I 1-OWNER I LOCAL Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

