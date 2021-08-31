Menu
2016 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

V8 | REBEL | NAVI CAM | COMING SOON

2016 RAM 1500

V8 | REBEL | NAVI CAM | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7712872
  • Stock #: 22072
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT9GS363908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22072
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Power driver seat, Power steering, Speed control, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Flame Red Clearcoat 2016 Ram 1500 V8 | REBEL | NAVI CAM | COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

