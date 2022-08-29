Menu
2016 RAM 1500

200,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

LONGHORN I DIESEL I CREW CAB I COMING SOON

2016 RAM 1500

LONGHORN I DIESEL I CREW CAB I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9198802
  • Stock #: 24295
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WM3GS205088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24295
  • Mileage 200,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

