$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
LONGHORN I DIESEL I CREW CAB I COMING SOON
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
200,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9198802
- Stock #: 24295
- VIN: 1C6RR7WM3GS205088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3