2016 Tesla Model X

60,555 KM

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

75D| SUBZERO PKG| 7PASS| 20"ALLOYS

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6350555
  Stock #: NP7878

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # NP7878
  Mileage 60,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Tesla Model X 75D***Only 60,555 km***Upgraded 7 passenger seating***Sub Zero Package includes all 7 seats heated and heated steering wheel***Premium package includes vented seats and suede headliner***20" rims painted black***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees.



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Spoiler
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

