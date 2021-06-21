2016 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
The 2016 S Class S550 offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, commfort and technology. The acceleration is effortless and the vehicle comes with a long list of impressive safety and entertraintment features.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
BLUETOOTH CONNECITIVTY
VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION
HEATED SEATS
Competitive Price! Odometer is 142,735 | BLUE ON BLACK VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TSI S | Front Wheel Drive
Competitive Price! Odometer is 142,735 | BLUE ON BLACK VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TSI S | Front Wheel Drive

We are a family owned and operated dealership. We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 1.8T 4 Cylinder Turbocharged
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front-Wheel Drive
3.39 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
140 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
13.2 Gal. Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Interior
Comfort Front Seats -inc: manual driver and front passenger seats w/manual lumbar support and power recline
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Manual Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver Foot Rest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rigid Cargo Cover
Cargo Space Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Smart Device Integration
Delayed Accessory Power
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Analog Display
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Air Filtration
Exterior
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Colored Door Handles
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Light Tinted Glass
Black Grille
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
