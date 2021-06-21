Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

142,735 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7510845
  • Stock #: NM00063
  • VIN: 3VW117AU4GM068933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Two-tone fabric black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,735 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 S Class S550  offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, commfort and technology. The acceleration is effortless and the vehicle comes with a long list of impressive safety and entertraintment features. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE: 

TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

BLUETOOTH CONNECITIVTY 

VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION

HEATED SEATS

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 142,735 | BLUE ON BLACK VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TSI S  | Front Wheel Drive

Competitive Price! Odometer is 142,735 | BLUE ON BLACK VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TSI S  | Front Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won't regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 1.8T 4 Cylinder Turbocharged

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Front-Wheel Drive

3.39 Axle Ratio

Engine Oil Cooler

60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

140 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

13.2 Gal. Fuel Tank

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Rear Child Safety Locks

 

Interior

Comfort Front Seats -inc: manual driver and front passenger seats w/manual lumbar support and power recline

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Leather Steering Wheel

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Manual Air Conditioning

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Leather Gear Shifter Material

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Rigid Cargo Cover

Cargo Space Lights

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Smart Device Integration

Delayed Accessory Power

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Outside Temp Gauge

Analog Display

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Air Filtration

Exterior

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper

Body-Colored Rear Bumper

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Body-Colored Door Handles

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Light Tinted Glass

Black Grille

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

