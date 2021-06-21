+ taxes & licensing
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
The 2016 Volkswagen Touareg is an impressive luxury SUV with powerful engines, a refined nature and stout towing capability. It comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine good for 280 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
NAVIGATION
360 CAMERA
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
BLIND SPOT
MEMORY SEAT
STEERING WHEEL HEATER
COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
AUTO DIOMAND MIRROR
PUSH START BUTTON
OFF-ROAD DRIVING MODE
Competitive Price! Odometer is 40,084 | 2016 WHITE ON SADDLE BROWN VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG | All Wheel Drive
