2016 Volvo XC90

187,547 KM

Details Description

$26,910

+ tax & licensing
$26,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 | R-DESIGN | 20 IN WHEELS

2016 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 | R-DESIGN | 20 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$26,910

+ taxes & licensing

187,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287378
  • Stock #: 25586
  • VIN: YV4BC0PM2G1065975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,547 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2016 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 R-Design is a local Ontario Vehicle with a clean carfax report. Is not just a luxurious SUV; it's a stunning blend of style, performance, and eco-friendliness. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and powerful hybrid drivetrain, this vehicle embodies a harmonious synergy between elegance and efficiency.

Key features include:

- LED headlights with Thor's Hammer daytime running lights
- Panoramic sunroof
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- 12.3-inch digital driver display
- Blind-spot monitoring
- rear cross-traffic alert
- Park Assist Pilot
- Keyless entry
- Heated front and rear seats
- Distance Alert
- Park Assist
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Cross traffic Alert
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Navigation System
- T8 Twin Engine Plug-in Hybrid system

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

