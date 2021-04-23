+ taxes & licensing
A perfect balance of Swedish style and bold, yet harmonious design, our 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum SUV is redefining luxury in Bright Silver Metallic! Motivated by an innovative Turbo/SuperCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 316hp while managed by a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission that supplies impressive passing authority. You'll appreciate remarkable acceleration, the power to tow, and the fantastic grip of All Wheel Drive plus seeing near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Ten spoke turbine cut alloy wheels, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free power tailgate enhance the sleek exterior of our T6 Momentum.
Inside the XC90 T6 Momentum, you will find a sanctuary that seats 7, the interior is flawless in form and function with 40/20/40-split second-row seats and a 50/50-split third-row seat. Settle into ultra-supportive heated leather seats with 10-way power adjustments and admire touchscreen display, navigation, voice controls, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, listening to whatever tunes suit your mood on our 10 Speaker sound system with available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface.
You'll be confident thanks to Volvo's legendary reputation for safety that includes a rearview camera, frontal collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist protection, automatic braking, and even the Run-off-Road system. Designed to improve and simplify your life, our XC90 T6 (Momentum) is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
