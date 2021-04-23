Menu
2016 Volvo XC90

83,000 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum, Pano Roof, Navi, Keep Lane

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum, Pano Roof, Navi, Keep Lane

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7020065
  • Stock #: 10506486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...

A perfect balance of Swedish style and bold, yet harmonious design, our 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum SUV is redefining luxury in Bright Silver Metallic! Motivated by an innovative Turbo/SuperCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 316hp while managed by a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission that supplies impressive passing authority. You'll appreciate remarkable acceleration, the power to tow, and the fantastic grip of All Wheel Drive plus seeing near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Ten spoke turbine cut alloy wheels, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free power tailgate enhance the sleek exterior of our T6 Momentum. 

Inside the XC90 T6 Momentum, you will find a sanctuary that seats 7, the interior is flawless in form and function with 40/20/40-split second-row seats and a 50/50-split third-row seat. Settle into ultra-supportive heated leather seats with 10-way power adjustments and admire touchscreen display, navigation, voice controls, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, listening to whatever tunes suit your mood on our 10 Speaker sound system with available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface.

You'll be confident thanks to Volvo's legendary reputation for safety that includes a rearview camera, frontal collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist protection, automatic braking, and even the Run-off-Road system. Designed to improve and simplify your life, our XC90 T6 (Momentum) is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today!

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

