2017 Audi A4

84,297 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Quattro|Technik|S-Line|Navigation|B&O Sound|360 Camera

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

84,297KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5778414
  • Stock #: NM0480
  • VIN: WAUFNAF4XHN022286

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,297 KM

2017 Audi A4 Quattro Technik


Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.


COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!


This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.


Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!


Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe! 

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

