2017 Audi A7

88,069 KM

$38,898

+ tax & licensing
$38,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2017 Audi A7

2017 Audi A7

Technik/S LINE/ 360CAM/ BOSE/ NAV/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2017 Audi A7

Technik/S LINE/ 360CAM/ BOSE/ NAV/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$38,898

+ taxes & licensing

88,069KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616741
  • Stock #: NM0734
  • VIN: wau32afc5hn029990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0734
  • Mileage 88,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Bose Surround Sound, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Seats (Front), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Eco Stop/Start, Speed Warning, Parking Aid, Audi Brake Guard, Audi Side Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Rain Sensors, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Paddle Shifters, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connectivity, Vocie Command Recognition 2017 Black on Black Audi A7 Quattro Technik | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Power Rear Sunshade
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

