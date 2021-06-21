2017 Audi A8

+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The 2017 A8 3.0T is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The interior is beautifully crafted, the backseats are large and comfortable, the handling and drive is agile.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
NAVIGATION
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLIND SPOT
SUNROOF
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
PUSH BUTTON START
AIR SUSPENSION
HEADS UP DISPLAY
LANE ASSIST
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
WOOD TRIM
SPEED WARNING
Competitive Price! Odometer is 51,240 | 2017 BLACK METALLIC AUDI A8 | All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 333 HP
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.20 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Steering
82 L Fuel Tank
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Audi Side Assist Blind Spot
Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear Child Safety Locks
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Back-Up Camera
Front Camera
Left Side Camera
Right Side Camera
Interior
12-Way Driver Seat
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Front and Rear Cupholder
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Cruise Control
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Locking Glove Box
Driver Foot Rest
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Alcantara Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Cargo Net
Cargo Space Lights
Bluetooth Interface
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Metallic Paint
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Chrome Door Handles
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Light Tinted Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Grille
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Door Auto-Latch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3