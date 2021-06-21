Menu
2017 Audi A8

51,240 KM

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

3.0T/Navi/Blind spot/backupcam/ACC/sunroof/

2017 Audi A8

3.0T/Navi/Blind spot/backupcam/ACC/sunroof/

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

51,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7408253
  • Stock #: NM000025
  • VIN: WAUJ4AFD8HN009663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,240 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 A8 3.0T is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The interior is beautifully crafted, the backseats are large and comfortable, the handling and drive is agile. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

NAVIGATION

BACK-UP CAMERA

BLIND SPOT

SUNROOF

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

PUSH BUTTON START

AIR SUSPENSION

HEADS UP DISPLAY

LANE ASSIST

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

WOOD TRIM

SPEED WARNING 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 51,240 |  2017 BLACK METALLIC AUDI A8 | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

 We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 333 HP

Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Full-Time All-Wheel

3.20 Axle Ratio

Engine Oil Cooler

92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator

4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension

Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension

Electric Power-Assist Steering

82 L Fuel Tank

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Audi Side Assist Blind Spot

Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Rear Child Safety Locks

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Back-Up Camera

Front Camera

Left Side Camera

Right Side Camera

Interior

12-Way Driver Seat

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Front and Rear Cupholder

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Cruise Control

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Illuminated Locking Glove Box

Driver Foot Rest

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Alcantara Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Cargo Net

Cargo Space Lights

Bluetooth Interface

Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Outside Temp Gauge

Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints

Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer

Exterior

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Metallic Paint

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Chrome Bodyside Insert

Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Chrome Door Handles

Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind

Light Tinted Glass

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Aluminum Panels

Chrome Grille

Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Cornering Lights

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

 

Door Auto-Latch

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

