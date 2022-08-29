Menu
2017 Audi Q7

89,000 KM

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

TECHNIK S-LINE SPORT LUXURY DRIVER ASSIST PLUS DYNAMIC

2017 Audi Q7

TECHNIK S-LINE SPORT LUXURY DRIVER ASSIST PLUS DYNAMIC

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9138490
  Stock #: 1333440
  VIN: WA1WAAF7XHD028646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1333440
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Argus Brown metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

Local Trade-In, Certified Vehicle, Mint Condition Inside Out, Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Quattro Technik Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Plus Package, Luxury Package, Dynamic Drive Package, S-Line Sport Package.

Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Head Up Display, Bose Sound System, High-Beam Assistant, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, stop&go/traffic jam assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus/Pre Sense City, Camera and Distance Sensor, Audi Active Lane Assist, Power Door Closers, Individual Contour Ventilation Seats, massage function for front seats, 21 Alloys Wheels, Adaptive Sport Air Suspension, 4 Wheel Steering, And Much More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

