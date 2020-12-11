Menu
2017 Audi R8

43,523 KM

Details

$149,888

+ tax & licensing
$149,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2017 Audi R8

2017 Audi R8

V10 Plus/Carbon Fiber/Sport Exhaust

2017 Audi R8

V10 Plus/Carbon Fiber/Sport Exhaust

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$149,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,523KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6333884
  • Stock #: NM0456
  • VIN: WUAKBAFXXH7905011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 43,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus

Powered by a 5.2L V10 engine producing 610 horsepower, the most powerful engine ever put into production by Audi. Quattro All Wheel Drive system provides traction in all conditions. Super quick S-Tronic paddle shift transmission. Featured in Vegas Yellow finish, carbon fiber exterior accents (side blades, rear diffuser, spoiler), black leather/alcantara interior with yellow stitching. 

Highlights:

Navigation System
Backup Camera
Parking Sensors
Virtual Cockpit
Heated Leather Seats with power adjustment
Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
Push Button Start
Akrapovic Exhaust System

For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com

Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.

COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!

This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.

Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!

Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

