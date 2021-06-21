Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi S5

67,497 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2017 Audi S5

2017 Audi S5

Dynamic Edition/Sline/Sunroof/Nav/backup cam/Bspot

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi S5

Dynamic Edition/Sline/Sunroof/Nav/backup cam/Bspot

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7429283
  • Stock #: NM00043
  • VIN: WAUV4AFR1HA000937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Two-toned black leather and fabric
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 67,497 KM

Vehicle Description

 

The 2017 Audi S5 comes with a classic styling that looks good from any angle and the supercharged V6 gives it the power to match its looks. Th interior is elegantly simple and made with excellent material. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

SUNROOF

BACKUP CAMERA

BLIND  SPOT

CARBON FIBER TRIM

NAVIGATION

MEMORY SEATS

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 67,497 | 2017 WHITE AUDI S5 COUPE | All Wheel Drive

 

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e tested.

 

 Mechanical & Powertrain

 

Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 333 HP

Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

150 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

61 L Fuel Tank

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Parktronic Rear Parking Sensors

Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Back-Up Camera

Interior

Heated Front S Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/lumbar and driver memory

10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry

10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Fixed Rear Windows

Sport Leather Steering Wheel

Front and Rear Cupholder

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Driver Foot Rest

Leather Door Trim Insert

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Cargo Space Lights

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Outside Temp Gauge

Analog Display

Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Perimeter Alarm

Engine Immobilizer

Exterior

Wheels: 9J x 20" 5-Double Spoke Titanium Finish

Tires: P265/30R20 Performance -inc: Not recommended for winter use

Aluminum Wheels

Steel Spare Wheel

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Clearcoat Paint

Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions

Body-Coloured Door Handles

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Light Tinted Glass

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Black Grille

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Fog Lamps

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2014 BMW 4 Series 42...
 165,957 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 168,531 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus LX 570 Ba...
 125,241 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory