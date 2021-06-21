+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The 2017 Audi S5 comes with a classic styling that looks good from any angle and the supercharged V6 gives it the power to match its looks. Th interior is elegantly simple and made with excellent material.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
SUNROOF
BACKUP CAMERA
BLIND SPOT
CARBON FIBER TRIM
NAVIGATION
MEMORY SEATS
Competitive Price! Odometer is 67,497 | 2017 WHITE AUDI S5 COUPE | All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 333 HP
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
150 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
61 L Fuel Tank
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Parktronic Rear Parking Sensors
Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Back-Up Camera
Interior
Heated Front S Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/lumbar and driver memory
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Fixed Rear Windows
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Front and Rear Cupholder
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver Foot Rest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cargo Space Lights
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Analog Display
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
Wheels: 9J x 20" 5-Double Spoke Titanium Finish
Tires: P265/30R20 Performance -inc: Not recommended for winter use
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Spare Wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Clearcoat Paint
Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Light Tinted Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3