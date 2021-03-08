Menu
2017 BMW 5 Series

63,954 KM

530i xDrive I M-SPORT I NAVI I COMING SOON

530i xDrive I M-SPORT I NAVI I COMING SOON

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Used
  • Listing ID: 6680363
  • Stock #: 20939
  • VIN: WBAJA7C35HG907231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20939
  • Mileage 63,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Canada Wide Shipping on All Financed Deals, some restrictions apply, contact us for details, Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Factory Warranty Until September 2021 or 80,000km, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 19" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke. Recent Arrival! Black 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive I M-SPORT I NAVI I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

