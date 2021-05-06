Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 5 Series

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive M-SPORT NAVIGATION CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive M-SPORT NAVIGATION CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7071382
  2. 7071382
  3. 7071382
  4. 7071382
  5. 7071382
  6. 7071382
  7. 7071382
  8. 7071382
  9. 7071382
  10. 7071382
  11. 7071382
  12. 7071382
  13. 7071382
  14. 7071382
  15. 7071382
  16. 7071382
  17. 7071382
  18. 7071382
  19. 7071382
  20. 7071382
  21. 7071382
Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7071382
  • Stock #: 343237
  • VIN: WBAJA7C3XHG904230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 343237
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluestone Metallic Exterior On Black Dakota Leather Interior.

Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Safety Certified.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 BMW 530i xDrive M-Sport Package Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar, Ambient Lights, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Adaptive Headlights, LED Fog Lights, 19 BMW LA Wheels Double Spoke Style 664M, Alarm, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2017 BMW 5 Series 53...
 37,000 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 88,000 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 8,000 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory