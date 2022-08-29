Menu
2017 BMW 5 Series

100,168 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive/HUD/ M SPORT PKG/20 IN WHEEL/ HARMON K

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive/HUD/ M SPORT PKG/20 IN WHEEL/ HARMON K

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

100,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9100597
  • Stock #: NM0601
  • VIN: WBAJE7C32HG887900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0601
  • Mileage 100,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Rear-view Camera, Heads-up Display, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, M Sport Package, M Sport Suspensions, Comfort Access, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Massage Seats, Memory Seats, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Wood Trim, Ambient Lighting, Eco Stop/Start, Pedestrian Warning Active, Frontal Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Distance Control (PDC), Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Wireless Charging, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistance System Plus, Wireless Charging, BMW Gesture Recognition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Power Liftgate, 20 Inch Wheels, CLEAN Carfax 2017 Sophisto Grey Brilliant Metallic on Chocolate Brown BMW 540i Xdrive | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

