2017 BMW i3

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player

Power Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Backup Sensor

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Leatherette Interior

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.