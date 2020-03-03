Menu
2017 BMW i3

RANGE EXTENDER WARRANTY NAVIGATION

2017 BMW i3

RANGE EXTENDER WARRANTY NAVIGATION

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$34,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,525KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707648
  • Stock #: 18955
  • VIN: WBY1Z8C3XHV894603
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Factory warranty until December 2021 or 80,000km, harman/kardon® Sound System, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 20'' x 5.0'' Front/20'' x 5.5'' Rr Double Spoke. BMW KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: RANGE EXTENDER PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA PARK ASSIST HARMAN/KARDON SOUND FRONT COLLISION WARNING 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS SATELLITE RADIO POWER SUNROOF Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 19052 kilometers below market average! White 2017 BMW i3 RANGE EXTENDER WARRANTY NAVIGATION Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Power Antenna
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

