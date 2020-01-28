Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i XLINE PANO NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i XLINE PANO NAVI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4586343
  2. 4586343
  3. 4586343
  4. 4586343
  5. 4586343
  6. 4586343
  7. 4586343
  8. 4586343
  9. 4586343
  10. 4586343
  11. 4586343
  12. 4586343
  13. 4586343
  14. 4586343
  15. 4586343
  16. 4586343
  17. 4586343
  18. 4586343
  19. 4586343
  20. 4586343
  21. 4586343
  22. 4586343
  23. 4586343
  24. 4586343
Contact Seller

$25,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,037KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4586343
  • Stock #: 18857
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C54H0T03410
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Wheels: 19'' x 8.5'' Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 608).



BMW FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

PANORAMIC ROOF

HEATED LEATHER SEATS

XLINE PACKAGE

19 INCH WHEELS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL





Recent Arrival! Black 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i XLINE PANO NAVI



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2009 Audi A4 2.0 T ...
 134,536 KM
$13,910 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey C...
 78,949 KM
$16,910 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 82,183 KM
$46,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message