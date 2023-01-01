Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X5

128,740 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

M V8| CARBON FIBER | RED LEATHER I HUD I21 IN WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X5

M V8| CARBON FIBER | RED LEATHER I HUD I21 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 10287384
  2. 10287384
  3. 10287384
  4. 10287384
  5. 10287384
  6. 10287384
  7. 10287384
  8. 10287384
  9. 10287384
  10. 10287384
  11. 10287384
  12. 10287384
  13. 10287384
  14. 10287384
  15. 10287384
  16. 10287384
  17. 10287384
  18. 10287384
  19. 10287384
  20. 10287384
  21. 10287384
  22. 10287384
  23. 10287384
  24. 10287384
  25. 10287384
  26. 10287384
  27. 10287384
  28. 10287384
  29. 10287384
  30. 10287384
  31. 10287384
  32. 10287384
  33. 10287384
  34. 10287384
  35. 10287384
  36. 10287384
  37. 10287384
  38. 10287384
  39. 10287384
  40. 10287384
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287384
  • Stock #: 25629
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C35H0U39321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25629
  • Mileage 128,740 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 BMW X5M is a 1-Owner high performance vehicle that is powered by a robust 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The X5 M is known for its sporty handling and dynamic driving experience, making it a compelling choice for those seeking both performance and SUV practicality.

Key Features Includes:

- One Owner
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Heads Up Display
- Backup Camera
- Parking Sensors
- Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof
- Harman/Kardon® Speakers
- Sirius XM Radio
- BMW Assist
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Carbon Fiber Interior
- Red Leather Interior
- Active Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blue MSport Brake Calipers
- 21" M Sport Alloy Wheels

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 131,769 KM
$59,910 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan P...
 102,115 KM
$36,910 + tax & lic
2008 Audi A8 NAV | S...
 110,000 KM
$16,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory