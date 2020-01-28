Menu
2017 BMW X5

M-SPORT M-PERFORMANCE PREMIUM ENHANCED PREMIUM SEATING NAPPA

2017 BMW X5

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$46,878

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4573071
  • Stock #: 4141549
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C58H0U55369
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Carbon Black Metallic Exterior On Ivory White/Black Nappa Leather, And Fineline Oak Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease From BMW Canada, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service October 18 2020 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 BMW X5 3.5i xDrive M-Sport Line Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, M-Performance I, And Nappa Premium Seating Package.

Packages Include Alcantara Roofliner, Ventilated Seats, Rear Comfort Seats, Merino Leather Dash & Door Trim, Active Protection, Park Assistant, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Surround View, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Adaptive M Suspension, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, Ceramic Controls, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Front Comfort Seats, Anthracite Roof Liner, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, 20" M Double-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 469M), M Aerodynamics Package, +20HP and +32lb-ft of torque and increased throttle response, 0-100Km/h improves by 0.5s, M Power Kit +20HP and +32lb-ft of torque and increased throttle response, 0-100km/h improves by 0.5s, M Performance Exhaust, Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo, TwinScroll Turbo Technology And High Precision Direct Injection, And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

