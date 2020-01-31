2017 BMW X5

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Factory warranty until April 2021 or 80,000km, CD player, Heated steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20'' Lt Alloy M Double-Spoke (Style 469M).







KEY BMW FEATURES INCLUDE:







20 INCH WHEELS



NAVIGATION



BACK UP CAMERA



HEATED STEERING WHEEL



BLUETOOTH



PARK ASSIST



HEADS UP DISPLAY



HARMAN/KARDON SOUND











Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.







We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.







Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.







Reviews:



* On most aspects of quality, style, exclusivity, and class, the X5 was rated highly by owners. Traction is abundant in inclement weather, the commanding driving position is easy to appreciate, and the X5 inspires plenty of confidence, almost no matter the weather. A comfortable ride on most models, as well as a generous cargo hold and plenty of at-hand storage for smaller items helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

