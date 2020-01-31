Azurite Black Metallic Exterior On Black Dakota Leather Interior, And Brushed Aluminum Trim.



One Owner, Off Lease From BMW Canada, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Maintenance January 16 2021 Or 80,000Km.



Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!



This 2017 BMW X5 3.5i xDrive M-Sport Line Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, And Driving Assist Plus.



Packages Include Active Protection, Park Assistant, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Surround View, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Adaptive M Suspension, Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, Ceramic Controls, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Front Comfort Seats, Anthracite Roof Liner, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, Wheels: 20" M Double-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 469M), M Aerodynamics Package, And More.



We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.



Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.



