2017 BMW X5

M-SPORT PREMIUM ENHANCED DRIVING ASSIST PLUS

2017 BMW X5

M-SPORT PREMIUM ENHANCED DRIVING ASSIST PLUS

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$41,878

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4640391
  Stock #: 3437944
  VIN: 5UXKR0C3XH0V69548
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Azurite Black Metallic Exterior On Black Dakota Leather Interior, And Brushed Aluminum Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease From BMW Canada, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Maintenance January 16 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 BMW X5 3.5i xDrive M-Sport Line Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, And Driving Assist Plus.

Packages Include Active Protection, Park Assistant, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Surround View, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Adaptive M Suspension, Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, Ceramic Controls, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Front Comfort Seats, Anthracite Roof Liner, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, Wheels: 20" M Double-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 469M), M Aerodynamics Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autobase
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/autobasecanada

Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2015 2016 2017 2018
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

