Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 BMW X5

M WARRANTY M-SPORT NAVI 21 INCH WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X5

M WARRANTY M-SPORT NAVI 21 INCH WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4695633
  2. 4695633
  3. 4695633
  4. 4695633
  5. 4695633
  6. 4695633
  7. 4695633
  8. 4695633
  9. 4695633
  10. 4695633
  11. 4695633
  12. 4695633
  13. 4695633
  14. 4695633
  15. 4695633
  16. 4695633
  17. 4695633
  18. 4695633
  19. 4695633
  20. 4695633
  21. 4695633
  22. 4695633
  23. 4695633
  24. 4695633
  25. 4695633
  26. 4695633
  27. 4695633
  28. 4695633
  29. 4695633
Contact Seller

$69,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,843KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4695633
  • Stock #: 18944
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C3XH0U39248
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Head-Up Display, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory warranty until January 2021 or 80,000km, 21 Inch wheels, Adaptive suspension, harman/kardon® Sound System, Heated steering wheel, Traction control. BMW FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA M-SPORT PACKAGE HEADS UP DISPLAY 21 INCH M-SPORT WHEELS HARMAN/KARDON SOUND PANORAMIC SUNROOF FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING PEDESTRIAN WARNING ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 1734 kilometers below market average! Gray 2017 BMW X5 M WARRANTY M-SPORT NAVI 21 INCH WHEELS Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 56,440 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Cayenne...
 60,725 KM
$38,910 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 84,094 KM
$50,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message