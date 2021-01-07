+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived...
Take on the twist and turns of your day with our 2017 Buick Encore Preferred Crossover that looks ready to roll in White Frost Tricoat! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter EcoTec 4 Cylinder that produces a healthy 138hp while paired with an innovative 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides for smooth, effortless shifting! This Front Wheel Drive combination is ready for practically any road condition and yields nearly approximately 7.1L/100km on the highway. Easy to maneuver and a pleasure to drive, our Encore lets you arrive in style! Admire the sleek, sculpted silhouette of our Encore Preferred that greets you with a fresh look and contemporary styling!
You can load up your friends and all of their gear in the spacious cabin of our Preferred that's complete with a keyless open/start, a multi-color driver information center, active noise cancellation, a power-adjustable driver seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/phone controls. Responsibly control your media with our color touchscreen, stay connected via available 4G WiFi, and use your voice to play your tunes courtesy of IntelliLink with smartphone integration. Buckle up and set your sights on fresh adventures!
The advanced safety features in this Encore from Buick help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations and have earned excellent safety ratings. Drive confidently with anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, airbags, and a backup camera. Discerning drivers just like you are giving rave reviews to our Encore that is ready for you. Get behind the wheel and you'll agree this is a smart choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6