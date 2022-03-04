$23,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
AWD Leather, Roof, Apple CarPlay Navi & more
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded ... 2 Years Power-train Included!
Bold and aggressive, our 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD Sedan in Black Raven is poised to make each drive incredible! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 272hp with automatic stop/start connected with the 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive boasts ZF premium steering and Brembo front brakes, you'll enjoy precision driving that inspires confidence plus near approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway. Our ATS is thoroughly modern inside and out! Admire the aerodynamic and expressive stance with its 17-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust, chrome-accented grille, and distinctive headlamps.
Inside our ATS Luxury, the hand-crafted interior makes you feel perpetually indulged with supportive heated leather power front seating, heated steering wheel, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a driver information screen. Your important information comes along for the ride courtesy of the CUE touchscreen interface with natural voice recognition, Bose premium audio, available satellite radio, wireless charging, smartphone integration, available WiFi, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera.
Safety surrounds you from Cadillac with daytime running lamps, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, active front head restraints, and advanced airbags. You'll also enjoy Teen Driver which activates customizable vehicle settings for your youngest drivers. Reward yourself in our ATS with this brilliant blend of style, performance, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
