Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac ATS

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac ATS

2017 Cadillac ATS

AWD Leather, Roof, Apple CarPlay Navi & more

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac ATS

AWD Leather, Roof, Apple CarPlay Navi & more

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8501888
  • Stock #: 20425706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded ... 2 Years Power-train Included!

Bold and aggressive, our 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD Sedan in Black Raven is poised to make each drive incredible! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 272hp with automatic stop/start connected with the 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive boasts ZF premium steering and Brembo front brakes, you'll enjoy precision driving that inspires confidence plus near approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway. Our ATS is thoroughly modern inside and out! Admire the aerodynamic and expressive stance with its 17-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust, chrome-accented grille, and distinctive headlamps. 

Inside our ATS Luxury, the hand-crafted interior makes you feel perpetually indulged with supportive heated leather power front seating, heated steering wheel, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a driver information screen. Your important information comes along for the ride courtesy of the CUE touchscreen interface with natural voice recognition, Bose premium audio, available satellite radio, wireless charging, smartphone integration, available WiFi, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera.

Safety surrounds you from Cadillac with daytime running lamps, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, active front head restraints, and advanced airbags. You'll also enjoy Teen Driver which activates customizable vehicle settings for your youngest drivers. Reward yourself in our ATS with this brilliant blend of style, performance, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2011 Mercedes-Benz E...
 218,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 89,100 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 95,000 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory