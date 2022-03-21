Menu
2017 Cadillac Escalade

103,763 KM

$61,678

+ tax & licensing
Platinum/ HUD/360 CAM/REAR ENT PKG/ NO ACCIDENT

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$61,678

+ taxes & licensing

103,763KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8873408
  • Stock #: NM0517
  • VIN: 1gys4dkj5hr261698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,763 KM

Vehicle Description

360 DEGREE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY, MEMORY SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, CLEAN CARFAX 2017 BLACK RAVEN ON BLACK CADILLAC ESCALADE PLATINUM | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

