2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

LUXURY 7-PASS WARRANTY HEADS UP NAVI

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

LUXURY 7-PASS WARRANTY HEADS UP NAVI

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$63,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,828KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454964
  • Stock #: 18717
  • VIN: 1GYS4HKJ4HR385839
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Clean Accident History Report Available, 22 Inch wheels, 4WD, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centrepoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Alert, Heads-Up Display, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Pedal memory, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.



CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV LUXURY 7-PASS WARRANTY HEADS UP NAVI



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Bose Sound System
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

