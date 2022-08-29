Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

0 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury/ PANO/ CAM/ BOSE/ APPLE C/ BLIND SPOT

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury/ PANO/ CAM/ BOSE/ APPLE C/ BLIND SPOT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9089416
  • Stock #: NM0598
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS5HZ272907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0598
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Bose Surround Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rain Sensors, Remote Start, Easy Entry/Exit, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition 2017 Black on Black Cadillac XT5 Luxury | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

