7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded Premirer Cruze with RS package
Take command of the road behind the wheel of our eye-catching 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Sedan shown off in Arctic Blue Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 153hp while perfectly paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With this Front Wheel Drive Premier, you will love the responsive handling and swift acceleration with plenty of power for passing and merging while attaining near approximately 5.9L/100km on the highway! Aerodynamic sculpting, beautiful wheels and an over-all sporty appearance make our Cruze Premier a definite attention-getter.
Open the door to the spacious Premier cabin to find push button start, remote start, a power-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, leather heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. Staying safely connected is comfortable with Bluetooth, available OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity/WiFi, MyLink infotainment with a prominent touchscreen display, steering wheel audio controls, available satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more!
Chevrolet keeps you out of harm's way with stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, advanced airbags and OnStar automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance. With Chevrolet, there's even a Teen Driver mode that helps encourage safe driving behavior. With all the efficiency, style, and luxury you crave, this Cruze is an ideal choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
