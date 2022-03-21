Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

78,000 KM

$18,700

+ tax & licensing
$18,700

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$18,700

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8957626
  • Stock #: 762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...

 

_Our 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS SUV displayed in Black should be at the top of your list! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This nimble Front Wheel Drive five-passenger vehicle scores near approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road and even provides an Eco button to further maximize efficiency. Our Equinox LS has beautiful lines with a distinct grille and great-looking wheels. Inside our LS, you will feel at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort.Our Chevrolet Equinox has received top safety scores and demonstrates a commitment to excellence with a steel safety cage, a rearview camera, anti-lock disc brakes, StabiliTrak, and more to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response. A practically perfect blend of efficiency, utility, space, and style, this Equinox might be the best decision you'll make this year! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! _______________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

