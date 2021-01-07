+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded with Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Power tail-gate, Heated Seats, Like New Tires & more
Our 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT AWD SUV is outstanding in Summit White and should be at the top of your list! This Crossover SUV makes the most out of every mile with its 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 288hp with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive passing power. Our All Wheel Drive offers a ride at the leading edge of comfort, near approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway, security, and safety! Our Traverse 2LT boasts classic good looks with a rear spoiler, fog lamps, a power lift-gate, and distinct wheels.
Painstaking attention to detail is evident in the 2LT cabin that has the most cargo space in its class and features heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, remote vehicle start, and rear park assist. You'll immediately notice that our Traverse offers incredible sound insulation, so you can focus on the road and enjoy a central touchscreen display with voice control, smartphone integration, a full-color navigation system, OnStar with available WiFi, Bluetooth, and Bose Premium sound system with available satellite/HD radio.
Your family's safety is paramount, and our Chevrolet Traverse provides peace of mind with a rear vision camera display, tire pressure monitoring, stability control, traction control, and a multitude of smart airbags. Drivers just like you appreciate the incredible blend of quality, comfort, reliability, and security that can only come from Traverse. See what it can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6