2017 Chevrolet Traverse

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD, Navigation, Backup Cam

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD, Navigation, Backup Cam

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6385377
  • Stock #: 10105415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 10105415
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded with Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Power tail-gate, Heated Seats, Like New Tires & more

Our 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT AWD SUV is outstanding in Summit White and should be at the top of your list! This Crossover SUV makes the most out of every mile with its 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 288hp with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive passing power. Our All Wheel Drive offers a ride at the leading edge of comfort, near approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway, security, and safety! Our Traverse 2LT boasts classic good looks with a rear spoiler, fog lamps, a power lift-gate, and distinct wheels. 

Painstaking attention to detail is evident in the 2LT cabin that has the most cargo space in its class and features heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, remote vehicle start, and rear park assist. You'll immediately notice that our Traverse offers incredible sound insulation, so you can focus on the road and enjoy a central touchscreen display with voice control, smartphone integration, a full-color navigation system, OnStar with available WiFi, Bluetooth, and Bose Premium sound system with available satellite/HD radio.

Your family's safety is paramount, and our Chevrolet Traverse provides peace of mind with a rear vision camera display, tire pressure monitoring, stability control, traction control, and a multitude of smart airbags. Drivers just like you appreciate the incredible blend of quality, comfort, reliability, and security that can only come from Traverse. See what it can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!!

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

