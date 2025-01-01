Menu
Used
99,113KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 28420
  • Mileage 99,113 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker comes with a clean CARFAX report. Powered by a thrilling 8-cylinder engine, this muscle car delivers raw performance and an unmistakable presence on the road. The iconic Shaker hood, combined with aggressive styling and premium features, ensures a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable. With its Alpine sound system, sunroof, and Launch Mode, this Challenger is built for both power and enjoyment.

Key Features Include:

Shaker Hood
Alpine Premium Audio System
Power Sunroof
Launch Mode
Uconnect Infotainment System
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
LED Daytime Running Lights & Taillights
Push-Button Start
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Limited Slip Rear Differential
Rear Parking Sensors
Bluetooth Connectivity
20-inch Aluminum Wheels

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $799.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Console

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

