2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT PLUS I WARRANTY I NAVI I ALPINE SOUND

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT PLUS I WARRANTY I NAVI I ALPINE SOUND

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$22,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,569KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933977
  • Stock #: 19076
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG1HH544486
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Launch Control, Parking Sensor, Alpine Sound, Black Fuel-Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats, Blacktop Package, Blacktop Stripe, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge, Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Perforated Steering Wheel, Satin Black Rear Spoiler, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 20'' x 8'' Gloss Black Aluminum. DODGE KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDES: NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA ALPINE SOUND LAUNCH CONTROL BLACK TOP PACKAGE PARKING SENSORS VENTILATED SEATS 20 INCH WHEELS Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner Pitch Black Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS I WARRANTY I NAVI I ALPINE SOUND

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

