2017 Ford Escape

147,889 KM

$14,910

+ tax & licensing
SE I CAM I APPLE CARPLAY I COMING SOON

SE I CAM I APPLE CARPLAY I COMING SOON

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

147,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9211165
  • Stock #: 24032
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUA96767

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24032
  • Mileage 147,889 KM

Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum. Black 2017 Ford Escape SE I CAM I APPLE CARPLAY I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

