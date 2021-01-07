+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded with All the Luxrious options like, Navigation, Leather, Dual Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Power 3 row seats, Active Cruise Control, AutoPilot Park Assist, Bluetooth, Backup/Front Camera, Android Auto, Wifi, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats & more.
MSRP: $65,000 + HST
Enjoy incredible luxury, and the first-class style in our 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum 4WD presented in Shadow Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter EcoBoost V6 offering 365hp on demand while connected to an innovative 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive delivers responsive steering and smooth handling that will have you looking for reasons to get out and find adventure while delivering near approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road. Explorer grabs attention with an upscale and bold design emphasized by beautiful wheels and a distinct grille.
With the top of the line Platinum, you will appreciate a wealth of amenities including remote start, a reverse sensing system, ambient lighting, and a 3rd-row power fold 50/50 split-folding bench seat. Settle into the heated and cooled front seats and enjoy the open feeling provided by the twin-panel sunroof while gripping the heated steering wheel. Equipped with Sony audio with clear phase and live acoustic, full-color navigation, and the Voice commanded Sync 3 with a prominent display, maintaining a safe connection is a breeze.
Ford's amazing Explorer earned top ratings in safety, and it's easy to see why. Advanced airbags, enhanced park assist, adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning/brake support, a rearview camera, SOS post-crash alert, roll stability control, and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the features that keep you and your passengers safe. With a fresh, modern style and legendary capability, our family-friendly Explorer Platinum will serve you well! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
