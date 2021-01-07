Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum, AutoPilot Parking, Navi, Roof

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum, AutoPilot Parking, Navi, Roof

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6380867
  Stock #: 10105413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded with All the Luxrious options like, Navigation, Leather, Dual Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Power 3 row seats, Active Cruise Control, AutoPilot Park Assist, Bluetooth, Backup/Front Camera, Android Auto, Wifi, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats & more.

MSRP: $65,000 + HST

Enjoy incredible luxury, and the first-class style in our 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum 4WD presented in Shadow Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter EcoBoost V6 offering 365hp on demand while connected to an innovative 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive delivers responsive steering and smooth handling that will have you looking for reasons to get out and find adventure while delivering near approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road. Explorer grabs attention with an upscale and bold design emphasized by beautiful wheels and a distinct grille. 

With the top of the line Platinum, you will appreciate a wealth of amenities including remote start, a reverse sensing system, ambient lighting, and a 3rd-row power fold 50/50 split-folding bench seat. Settle into the heated and cooled front seats and enjoy the open feeling provided by the twin-panel sunroof while gripping the heated steering wheel. Equipped with Sony audio with clear phase and live acoustic, full-color navigation, and the Voice commanded Sync 3 with a prominent display, maintaining a safe connection is a breeze.

Ford's amazing Explorer earned top ratings in safety, and it's easy to see why. Advanced airbags, enhanced park assist, adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning/brake support, a rearview camera, SOS post-crash alert, roll stability control, and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the features that keep you and your passengers safe. With a fresh, modern style and legendary capability, our family-friendly Explorer Platinum will serve you well! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Seatbelt Air Bag

