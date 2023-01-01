Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

28,083 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

GT | MANUAL | 19 IN WHEELS | CAM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10156362
  • Stock #: 25491
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF7H5314818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25491
  • Mileage 28,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

888-422-3104

