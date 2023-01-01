$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
GT | MANUAL | 19 IN WHEELS | CAM
28,083KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10156362
- Stock #: 25491
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF7H5314818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
