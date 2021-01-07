Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

218,000 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

Backup Cam, 2 Years Warranty

2017 GMC Terrain

Backup Cam, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6483454
  • Stock #: 10201425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Clean CarFax -  No Accident Claims

Everything you've been looking for and more, our 2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 is outstanding in Onyx Black! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission which results in an exceptionally quiet ride and easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive SUV offers great handling, and near approximately 7.6L/100km on the open road. Bold and refined, our Terrain SLE-1 commands the road with its striking grille, projector-beam headlamps, muscular fender flares, and alloy wheels. 

Open the door to the beautiful SLE-1 interior, feel the ultra-comfortable premium cloth seating, and note the driver information center, ambient lighting, and multi-flex sliding rear seats. Maintain a safe connection via Bluetooth and available OnStar with available WiFi while listening to Color Touch Radio with a prominent touchscreen display and available satellite radio.

Masterfully engineered by GMC with a superb performance as well as exemplary safety, our Terrain offers peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, airbags and a rear vision camera. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Terrain delivers without compromise so do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

