2017 GMC Yukon
DENALI | 7 PASS | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | HUD
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
48,393KM
VIN 1GKS2CKJ0HR319467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27250
- Mileage 48,393 KM
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
