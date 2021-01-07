Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Emergency communication system Fabric seating surfaces 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Exterior parking camera rear Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System 16' Aluminum Alloy Wheels

