2017 Honda Civic

38,327 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Maple Honda

905-832-1202

Contact Seller
EX

EX

Location

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

38,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530514
  • Stock #: U5737
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F88HH026929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U5737
  • Mileage 38,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 40,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: speed sensitive wipers, telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. It features a continuously variable transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Fabric seating surfaces
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
16' Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

