2017 Honda Civic

21,900 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Location

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

21,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6530517
  • Stock #: U5741
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91HH108567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,900 KM

Vehicle Description

In a class by itself! This Honda won't be on the lot long! Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 20,000 kilometer mark! It includes power seats, heated front and rear seats, automatic temperature control, and leather upholstery. It features a continuously variable transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
10 Speakers
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
17' Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio

