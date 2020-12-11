Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

56,283 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Honda

905-832-1202

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6339362
  Stock #: U5635
  VIN: 2HKRW2H95HH126244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,283 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
5.64 Axle Ratio
18' Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/9 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Honda

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

