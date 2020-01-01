Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

SEDAN| SUNROOF| AUTO| 31,795KM

2017 Hyundai Accent

SEDAN| SUNROOF| AUTO| 31,795KM

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,795KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4486026
  • Stock #: NP77112
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

130hp 1.6l GDI engine with 6-speed automatic transmission***sunroof***rearview camera***Bluetooth***heated seats***cruise control***tilt***am/fm/xm/mp3/usb/ipod audio system with 6 speakers***steering wheel mounted controls***power locks***power windows***air conditioning***15 inch alloys***former daily rental***

Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****

* Rigorous 175 Point Inspection

*Safety Standards Certificate

*Carfax Vehicle History Report

*Complimentary First Oil Service

*36 days on safety related components

*3 mths/3,000km Warranty*

**FULLY SERVICED/CERTIFIED & ETESTED**, OVER 150 VEHICLES IN STOCK TO CHOOSE FROM!! EQUIPPED WITH A STATE OF THE ART SERVICE CENTRE TO HANDLE ALL YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS!!

No pressure, hassle free environment come on down and visit us, or call our sales consultants at 905-264-1234. Honesty, Integrity, Trust A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! 40yrs in Business family owned & operated. All Credit applications accepted, GOOD Credit!! POOR Credit!! NO Credit!!APPROVED!! Financing example, $20,000. Plus financing fee of $499 x 60/mths @3.99%= $377.43/mth, cost of borrowing $2,146.67. Apr 5% O.A.C. Serving Toronto GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!

*3 months or 3,000km Limited Superior Protection $1,000 per claim, $100.Deductible. Included in every vehicle purchase with inactive manufacturers comprehensive warranty coverage.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

