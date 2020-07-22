Menu
2017 Infiniti QX60

85,392 KM

Details Description Features

$26,910

+ tax & licensing
$26,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Infiniti QX60

2017 Infiniti QX60

I 7-PASS I COMING SOON I NAVI I SUNROOF

2017 Infiniti QX60

I 7-PASS I COMING SOON I NAVI I SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  Listing ID: 5407418
  Stock #: 19638
  VIN: 5N1DL0MM1HC555678

$26,910

+ taxes & licensing

85,392KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19638
  • Mileage 85,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Power windows, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy. 90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* * Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details. This vehicle is still undergoing the reconditioning process at Toronto Auto Brokers. Please call or email for the status of this vehicle prior to visiting our showroom. Recent Arrival! Black 2017 INFINITI QX60 I 7-PASS I COMING SOON I NAVI I SUNROOF Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a flexible cabin, relatively generous third-row seating, ease of entry and exit, a large amount of technology for the money, and a smooth, pleasing, and efficient powertrain. In terms of ride quality, the powertrain, and the steering, many owners say this machine is expert at delivering a laid-back, secure, and comfortable drive, every time. Fuel mileage is also highly rated given the machines size and power output. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

