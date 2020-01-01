Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

V6, AWD, 7 Pass, Apple CarPlay, Navi, B Cam

Location

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6271098
  • Stock #: 9KIA287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 9KIA287
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** Extra Clean ** Loaded ** 7 Passenger, 4WD, Apple Carplay - Navi, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Voice Command, Soundhound, Heated Seats & more.

Feel confident on the road with our Blaze Blue 2017 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD SUV that has exemplary safety scores, incredible performance, and sleek style. Powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 that offers 290hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV scores near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. The ride is impressively quiet and comfortable so you can set off for those family adventures in comfort. Then, when the mood strikes, change the Drive Mode Setting to Sport, Eco, or Normal - this is your personalized ride! Our Sorento LX V6 now has a wider stance and longer wheelbase to maximize fun and versatility. It turns heads with great-looking alloy wheels, a signature tiger-nose grille and long swept-back projector beam headlights. 

Inside the well-designed LX V6 cabin you'll enjoy keyless entry, power windows/locks, steering wheel mounted controls, stain-resistant fabric seats, and 40/20/40-split second-row seats that slide and recline. Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, a touchscreen audio display, CD, MP3, available satellite radio, and USB/auxiliary input allow you to stay safely connected and listen to whatever music suits your mood.

A Top Safety Pick, our Kia Sorento boasts Electronic Stability Control, a rearview camera, and a reinforced body of advanced high-strength steel. User-friendly controls, an upscale and spacious cabin, versatility and ample features for the money make our Sorento an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

